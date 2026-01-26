Victoria was named a Chevaliere de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, in Paris for her fashion work

Victoria Beckham has said her family 'is her everything' as she received an honour in France days after her eldest son, Brooklyn, publicly broke from his superstar parents. Picture: Instagram

By Chay Quinn

She shared a picture including her entire immediate family, except Brooklyn, attending the ceremony on Monday. Picture: Instagram

"I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art. "So to be recognised here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege - one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication. My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. "Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David - my husband, and original investor. "I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything xx" The outing was the latest attempt for the Beckhams to put the feud behind them after Victoria attended Emma Bunton's 50th birthday party last week. Sir David, 50, sidestepped questions last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but the football legend made a passing reference to the feud, stating “children make mistakes” on social media.

Victoria Beckham posed alongside four of her five Spice Girls bandmates to celebrate Emma Bunton's 50th birthday. Picture: @victoriabeckham on Instagram