Victoria Beckham says family 'is her everything' as she receives award after Brooklyn's bombshell allegations
Victoria was named a Chevaliere de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, in Paris for her fashion work
Victoria Beckham has said her family 'is her everything' as she received an honour in France days after her eldest son, Brooklyn, publicly broke from his superstar parents.
Lady Beckham, 51, known for her eponymous luxury label, was named a Chevaliere de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres - a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, which recognises significant contributions to the arts and literature.
She shared a picture including her entire immediate family, except Brooklyn, attending the ceremony on Monday.
The honour came after Brooklyn, 26, shared an explosive series of Instagram posts last week, stating he did not want to reconcile with his parents amid their years-long estrangement.
Among the allegations, he said that Victoria had danced “inappropriately” at his wedding to Nicola Peltz and that she had backed out of designing his wife’s dress at the eleventh hour.
In a post shared on Instagram on Monday evening, Lady Beckham said: "I'm so honoured to be named a Chevaliere de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.
"I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art.
"So to be recognised here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege - one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication. My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour.
"Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David - my husband, and original investor.
"I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything xx"
The outing was the latest attempt for the Beckhams to put the feud behind them after Victoria attended Emma Bunton's 50th birthday party last week.
Sir David, 50, sidestepped questions last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but the football legend made a passing reference to the feud, stating “children make mistakes” on social media.
Victoria has not publicly addressed the feud, but reports surfaced over the weekend that she felt “betrayed” by her eldest son’s bombshell posts.
“Victoria feels betrayed because she's done everything she can to make them both feel welcome and love Nicola like another daughter,” a source told the Mail.
The 51-year-old spent the weekend with her former Spice Girls bandmates for the birthday of Bunton - who was known as Baby Spice in their late 1990s heyday.
Posh Spice, as Victoria was known, shared a picture on social media from their gathering at Soho Farmhouse and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. I love you girls so much."
The picture, which was also shared by Geri, featured all of the Spice Girl lineup except Mel B.
David Beckham commented on his wife's post, writing: "This made me so happy. I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma."
Victoria had previously broken her social media silence to wish Emma a happy birthday on the day itself.