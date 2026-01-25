Victoria Beckham celebrates at Emma Bunton's 50th days after Brooklyn bombshell
Victoria Beckham posed for a picture alongside her Spice Girls bandmates, which she shared with fans on Instagram
Victoria Beckham poses for a picture alongside her Spice Girls bandmates, just days after her son Brooklyn made bombshell claims about the Beckham family online.
Listen to this article
On Sunday morning Victoria shared the photo on Instagram, taken the previous night at Emma Bunton's 50th birthday party at Soho Farmhouse.
Writing underneath, Victoria added: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. I love you girls so much."
The picture, which was also shared by Geri, featured all of the Spice Girl lineup except Mel B.
David Beckham commented on his wife's post, writing: "This made me so happy. I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma."
Read more: Outrage is driving rapid social media law changes, leading campaigner says
Read more: One dead after gas explosion and fires at top of New York City apartment building
Victoria had previously broken her social media silence to wish Emma a happy birthday on her actual birthday.
The post follows Monday's drama, when Victoria's 26-year-old son Brooklyn took to Instagram to post a scathing six-page statement about their ongoing family dispute.
In it, he levelled various accusations of inappropriate behaviour at his mother, singling her out as having danced inappropriately with him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.
Brooklyn went on to accuse his parents of trying to sabotage his relationship.
He concluded the statement by saying he has no interest in reconciling with his family - news alleged to have "devastated" Victoria Beckham, leaving her "in pieces".
Speaking about the situation, a source close to the family said Victoria would "normally do anything to avoid a family fallout", but said that this time she thinks "they're both being unreasonable".