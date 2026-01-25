Victoria Beckham poses for a picture alongside her Spice Girls bandmates, just days after her son Brooklyn made bombshell claims about the Beckham family online.

On Sunday morning Victoria shared the photo on Instagram, taken the previous night at Emma Bunton's 50th birthday party at Soho Farmhouse.

Writing underneath, Victoria added: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. I love you girls so much."

The picture, which was also shared by Geri, featured all of the Spice Girl lineup except Mel B.

David Beckham commented on his wife's post, writing: "This made me so happy. I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma."

