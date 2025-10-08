Victoria Beckham opens up about her struggle with an eating disorder in new Netflix documentary
The former Spice Girl spoke candidly about trying to "control" her weight in an "incredibly unhealthy way" amid intense focus on her life in the media
Victoria Beckham has opened up about having an eating disorder and how she "didn't like" what she saw in the mirror in her upcoming Netflix documentary.
The former Spice Girl spoke candidly about trying to "control" her weight in an "incredibly unhealthy way" amid intense focus on her life in the media.
It's the first time Mrs Beckham has shared her struggles with having an eating disorder, which started when she was at the Laine Theatre school in Epsom, Surrey.
"I didn't look like a lot of the other girls," she said.
"That's where I started getting a lot of criticism about my appearance, my weight.
"I remember the principal of the theatre school saying to me, you know, at the end of the show we are going to just fly in. 'You girls can be flown in' meaning that we weren't looking as aesthetically pleasing as some of the others, 'so we'll just fly you in the back.'"
The three-part documentary series takes viewers on a journey through her career from Spice Girl, to WAG, to fashion designer.
It follows Mrs Beckham in the run-up to the biggest catwalk she'd ever thrown at her Paris Fashion Week show in 2024.
She reveals how she has carried the media scrutiny she experienced throughout her life.
She said: "I really started to doubt myself and not like myself and because I let it affect me, I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror.
"Was I fat? Was I thin? I don't know, you lose all sense of reality. I was just very critical of myself. I didn't like what I saw. I have been everything from porky posh to skinny posh, I mean, it's been a lot and that's hard.
"I had no control over what was being written about me or the pictures that were being taken and I suppose I wanted to control that. I could control it with the clothing, I could control my weight. I was controlling my weight in an incredibly unhealthy way.
"When you have an eating disorder you become very good at lying. And I was never honest about it with my parents.
"I never spoke about it publicly, it really affects you. When you're told constantly you're not good enough. And I suppose that's been with me my whole life."
The series, Victoria Beckham, launches on Netflix on October 9.