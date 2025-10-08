The former Spice Girl spoke candidly about trying to "control" her weight in an "incredibly unhealthy way" amid intense focus on her life in the media

Victoria Beckham attends the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Victoria Beckham has opened up about having an eating disorder and how she "didn't like" what she saw in the mirror in her upcoming Netflix documentary.

The former Spice Girl spoke candidly about trying to "control" her weight in an "incredibly unhealthy way" amid intense focus on her life in the media. It's the first time Mrs Beckham has shared her struggles with having an eating disorder, which started when she was at the Laine Theatre school in Epsom, Surrey. Read more: Dolly Parton breaks silence after health fears Read more: Justin Bieber shocks locals as he films music video in Dundee pub

The three-part documentary series takes viewers on a journey through her career from Spice Girl, to WAG, to fashion designer. Picture: Getty

"I didn't look like a lot of the other girls," she said. "That's where I started getting a lot of criticism about my appearance, my weight. "I remember the principal of the theatre school saying to me, you know, at the end of the show we are going to just fly in. 'You girls can be flown in' meaning that we weren't looking as aesthetically pleasing as some of the others, 'so we'll just fly you in the back.'" The three-part documentary series takes viewers on a journey through her career from Spice Girl, to WAG, to fashion designer. It follows Mrs Beckham in the run-up to the biggest catwalk she'd ever thrown at her Paris Fashion Week show in 2024. She reveals how she has carried the media scrutiny she experienced throughout her life. She said: "I really started to doubt myself and not like myself and because I let it affect me, I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror.