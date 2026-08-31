The latest accounts, set to be published this week, reveal a massive jump from an operating loss of £1.6 million in 2024.

The latest accounts, set to be published this week, reveal a massive jump from an operating loss of £1.6 million in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty brand has posted its first operating profit since she founded it in 2008, the company has said.

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The former Spice Girl's company, Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd, of which she is creative director, made a profit of £7.3m in 2025 after years of losses. The latest accounts, set to be published this week, reveal a massive jump from an operating loss of £1.6 million in 2024. They will also reveal an increase in total revenues of 15 per cent to £129.8 million in 2025, up from £112.7 million in 2024. "We have all worked hard for a long time for this moment of profitability and growth," Lady Beckham told the Financial Times. Read More: Bonnie Blue announces birth of first child in same hospital wing as Kate Middleton Read More: ‘My least favourite day’: Charles Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana on 29th anniversary of her death

Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd made an operating profit of £7.3m in 2025. Picture: Getty