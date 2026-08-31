Victoria Beckham's company makes its first profit after 18 years
The latest accounts, set to be published this week, reveal a massive jump from an operating loss of £1.6 million in 2024.
Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty brand has posted its first operating profit since she founded it in 2008, the company has said.
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The former Spice Girl's company, Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd, of which she is creative director, made a profit of £7.3m in 2025 after years of losses.
The latest accounts, set to be published this week, reveal a massive jump from an operating loss of £1.6 million in 2024.
They will also reveal an increase in total revenues of 15 per cent to £129.8 million in 2025, up from £112.7 million in 2024.
"We have all worked hard for a long time for this moment of profitability and growth," Lady Beckham told the Financial Times.
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"We've been very transparent about the problems that we had in the business but have recovered and are now growing at a sensible pace. After 20 years, people don't look at my brand as a celebrity brand any more."
Sybille Darricarrère Lunel, CEO of Victoria Beckham, who joined the company from Christian Dior Couture last July, said: “Achieving our first operating profit is a landmark moment for Victoria Beckham and reflects several years of disciplined execution and strategic investment.
“Delivering this result against a more challenging luxury market and macro backdrop makes it an even more significant milestone for the business.
According to the FT, results from 2024 indicated that Beckham's beauty brand, which was founded in 2019, generated roughly two-thirds of group revenue.
The brand gained new audiences after a new Netflix documentary about the Beckham's was released last October.
Lady Beckham noted that the double-digit sales increase continued into the first half of 2026.
After being bailed out by her husband Sir David in 2016, Victoria went on to gain a £30 million investment by selling 30% of the company to NEO Investment Partners in 2017.
While still largely independent, Lady Beckham said, "Never say never" regarding if she would ever sell another stake in her business.