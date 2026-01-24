Victoria Beckham 'feels betrayed' by Brooklyn after 'protecting him from stories painting him a bad light'
Victoria allegedly thinks Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz are being “unreasonable”
Victoria Beckham is “feeling betrayed” by her son Brooklyn’s public backlash against her after allegedly “protecting him” from dark stories that she helped to bat away.
Brooklyn, 26, released a bombshell statement on Monday accusing parents David and Victoria of a litany of astonishing charges.
In one damning claim, he accused his mother of "hijacking his first dance" during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and "dancing very inappropriately with him".
Brooklyn said he does not want to “reconcile with my family” over their actions,adding: “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”
The statement has reportedly left Victoria feeling “betrayed”, with the 51-year-old arguing she previously fought hard to protect Brooklyn from stories that “did not always paint him in the best of lights.”
Writing in the Daily Mail, columnist Katie Hind claimed: “Some involved him with the wrong crowd, others were 'kiss and tells' from former girlfriends.
“On every occasion, when I put these stories to the Beckhams' camp, their PR machine leapt into overdrive in Brooklyn's defence, on occasions instructing expensive lawyers to protect him."
That’s why Victoria feels Brooklyn and his wife have been “unreasonable” by dropping out the family and unleashing the bombshell claims, according to a source.
“Victoria feels betrayed because she's done everything she can to make them both feel welcome and love Nicola like another daughter,” the source told the Daily Mirror.
They added: “But she feels it's been thrown back in her face. She would normally do anything to avoid a family fallout, but she thinks they're both being unreasonable.”
On Friday, wedding guest DJ Fat Tony claimed Nicola Peltz "ran out in tears" as Victoria surprised with the first dance to an 'inappropriate' latin dance track on their wedding night.
Backing up the young Beckham's story, the DJ said family friend and Salsa singer Marc Anthony called Brooklyn onto the stage, where he thought he would have his romantic first dance with his wife.
However, his mum wanted to dance with him instead, leading Peltz to run out the room crying while Brooklyn was trapped on the dance floor.
“Brooklyn was devastated as he thought he was about to get his first dance with his wife.
“Nicola had left the room crying her eyes out and Brooklyn is stuck there on stage."
Fat Tony said he believes the timing was "inappropriate", rather than the dance move itself.
“The whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room," he said.He added: “The bride and groom left the wedding devastated, word quickly trickles out.”