Victoria allegedly thinks Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz are being “unreasonable”

Victoria Beckham reportedly 'feels betrayed' by her son. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Victoria Beckham is “feeling betrayed” by her son Brooklyn’s public backlash against her after allegedly “protecting him” from dark stories that she helped to bat away.

Brooklyn, 26, released a bombshell statement on Monday accusing parents David and Victoria of a litany of astonishing charges. In one damning claim, he accused his mother of "hijacking his first dance" during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and "dancing very inappropriately with him". Brooklyn said he does not want to “reconcile with my family” over their actions,adding: “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.” The statement has reportedly left Victoria feeling “betrayed”, with the 51-year-old arguing she previously fought hard to protect Brooklyn from stories that “did not always paint him in the best of lights.” Writing in the Daily Mail, columnist Katie Hind claimed: “Some involved him with the wrong crowd, others were 'kiss and tells' from former girlfriends. “On every occasion, when I put these stories to the Beckhams' camp, their PR machine leapt into overdrive in Brooklyn's defence, on occasions instructing expensive lawyers to protect him." Read more: Brooklyn Beckham wedding DJ Fat Tony reveals Victoria's 'inappropriate' dance moves that 'ruined' wedding Read more: 'He could be left with nothing': Details of Brooklyn Beckham's secret pre-nup with Nicola Peltz revealed

Brooklyn released a bombshell statement distancing himself from the Beckhams. Picture: Getty