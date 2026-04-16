Victoria Beckham opens up about family rift claiming they've 'always tried to be the best parents' to Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham has spoken publicly about her family’s estrangement from her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, saying she and David have always tried to “protect” and “love” their children.
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The former Spice Girl was asked about her relationship with her eldest son amid the ongoing family rift in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
The fashion mogul did not respond using Brooklyn’s name directly, but said: “I think that we've always - we love our children so much.
"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be.
“And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it.”
Victoria was also asked whether she felt remorse about bringing her family, including her children and parents, into public life.
She replied: “I wouldn’t say it comes with guilt, I’d say that there was a lot of adjusting from my mum and dad, when all of a sudden there were paparazzi outside their house. We’ve really taken our families on this ride with us.”
Elsewhere in the interview, speaking more broadly about parenthood, she said: “being a parent of young adult children and adult children, gosh, I mean, it's very different from having little children”.
She added: “I think that we're trying to do the best we can.”
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Brooklyn Beckham said in a social media statement in January that he had no plans to reconcile with his family, and accused his parents of having “controlling him for most of his life”, according to the report.
The article also says David and Victoria Beckham have not spoken to Brooklyn since last May, when he and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham did not attend David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations.
Earlier this month, Brooklyn appeared to refer to recent difficulties in a message marking his fourth wedding anniversary with Nicola.
In a card shared on Instagram, he wrote: “Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart.
“We have been though so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend.
“I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x.”
He also wrote: “Happy anniversary @nicolaannepeltzbeckham x love you with all my heart. Can't wait to stay young with you xx love you so much x.”
Brooklyn has previously described his life with Nicola in the US as their “own little bubble together now”.
Speaking about the move, he said: “No, because I’m marrying my best friend, so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it’s just really nice.”