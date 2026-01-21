Posh Spice wished bandmate Emma a happy 50th as she broke her silence amid the bitter fallout with her son and his wife Nicola Peltz.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Victoria Beckham has wished fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton a happy birthday in her first post since her son Brooklyn's bombshell statement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Posh Spice wished bandmate Emma a happy 50th as she broke her silence amid the bitter fallout with her son and his wife Nicola Peltz. "I love you so much!!," she wrote on her Instagram Stories as she wished Baby Spice a happy birthday. It comes after Brooklyn, 26, shared a six-page Instagram story saying he does “not want to reconcile” with his family, accusing parents David and Victoria Beckham of being “controlling” and attempting to “ruin” his marriage. He accused his mum of "inappropriately dancing with him at his wedding when he was meant to be dancing with wife Nicola, describing the incident as “humiliating”. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

Posh Spice wished Baby Spice on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife — but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me."She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," Brooklyn wrote. The moment “lasted several minutes” and left guests “unsure how to react", according to TMZ. Victoria was “right up against Brooklyn,” displaying behaviour they described as “more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son", insiders claim.Brooklyn and Nicola are allegedly the only ones who have the video evidence, sources say. The videography company reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and permanently deleted all other copies. Reacting to a fan video about Brooklyn's statement, Stavros Agapiou, the husband of DJ Fat Tony and a guest at the wedding, claimed Brooklyn's account of events was completely true. In a since-deleted Instagram comment, Agapiou wrote: "I was there and she did, he's telling the truth".In a newly-written comment, Agapiou said: “Good on him for finally speaking out!”.

David Beckham has broken his silence on Brooklyn's post. Picture: Getty