Andrew's ex-girlfriend insists she 'doesn't believe Jeffrey Epstein is dead' and that paedophile is alive in 'Israel'
The paedophile's death in 2019 has long been the source of conspiracy theories online, with many believing that he didn't die by suicide
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-girlfriend has said she doesn't believe disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein is dead.
Listen to this article
Lady Victoria Hervey told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that she believes it's a "possibility" that Epstein could be alive somewhere.
"I don't even think Jeffrey Epstein's dead anymore, to be honest," she told Tom, who pressed the former socialite on her suggestion - and to clarify her point.
"No, I don't," she insisted, doubling down on her assertion that the convicted paedophile was alive - and possibly in Israel.
The paedophile's death in 2019 has long been the source of conspiracy theories online, with many believing that he didn't die by suicide.
Read more: Police search two addresses linked to Lord Peter Mandelson as part of Epstein investigation
Read more: Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie invited Jeffrey Epstein to Andrew’s 50th just days after he was released from prison
An anonymous post shared on 4Chan shortly before Epstein's death was publicly announced claimed that he had been "switched out" and implied that he had been taken away by a "trip van". The poster said that they were a guard at the prison.
The former prince's ex-girlfriend refers to an email released in the latest tranche of Epstein files that names the poster and confirms that it was a prison guard.
Lady Hervey told Tom Swarbrick: "I think, just, I'd seen one of those emails, one of the ones that ended up in the files, and I think that prison guard needs to be interviewed. The one that he said he saw the bodies being switched out."
When pressed by Tom Swarbrick on where he could be, she said: "Israel".
Lady Hervey is named in the Epstein files 23 times.
She told Tom Swarbrick that if you weren't named in the Epstein files, then that would be an "insult" and you were "a bit of a loser".
Lady Hervey said: "He knew everybody that was very powerful.
"So, like, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, to be honest, if you're not in those files, it would be an insult because it just means that you were a bit of a loser."