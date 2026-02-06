Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-girlfriend has said she doesn't believe disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein is dead.

Lady Victoria Hervey told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that she believes it's a "possibility" that Epstein could be alive somewhere.

"I don't even think Jeffrey Epstein's dead anymore, to be honest," she told Tom, who pressed the former socialite on her suggestion - and to clarify her point.

"No, I don't," she insisted, doubling down on her assertion that the convicted paedophile was alive - and possibly in Israel.

The paedophile's death in 2019 has long been the source of conspiracy theories online, with many believing that he didn't die by suicide.

An anonymous post shared on 4Chan shortly before Epstein's death was publicly announced claimed that he had been "switched out" and implied that he had been taken away by a "trip van". The poster said that they were a guard at the prison.

The former prince's ex-girlfriend refers to an email released in the latest tranche of Epstein files that names the poster and confirms that it was a prison guard.