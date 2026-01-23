Mboko was one of five teenagers to reach the third round in the women’s singles.

Victoria Mboko of Canada celebrates against Clara Tauson of Denmark during the Women's Singles third round match on Day 6 o. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Victoria Mboko is leading a teenage takeover at the Australian Open – and she has world number one Aryna Sabalenka in her sights next.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 19-year-old Canadian’s rapid rise up the rankings will continue after she reached the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time with a 7-6 (5) 5-7 6-3 victory over 14th seed Clara Tauson. Mboko served for the second set and had three match points before Tauson fought back, but she showed experience well beyond her years to put the disappointment behind her. Mboko was one of five teenagers to reach the third round in the women’s singles, with fellow debutantes Tereza Valentova and Nikola Bartunkova also making a big impression along with 18-year-old duo Mirra Andreeva and Iva Jovic. “There’s a lot of us teenagers on the tour who are actually still in the tournament right now,” said Mboko. “I think it’s really nice to see. “I’ve known a lot of them for such a long time, played against them in the juniors. I always want them to do well and vice versa.” Read more: Brit Cameron Norrie eyes breakthrough against Alexander Zverev at Australian Open Read more: Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open campaign ends in second round

Victoria Mboko (CAN) is pictured during the Second Round of the Australian Open 2026 Women's Singles at Melbourne Park. Picture: Alamy

The last 16 has thrown up a fascinating battle between Mboko and two-time former champion Sabalenka, who wobbled against Anastasia Potapova but came through 7-6 (4) 7-6 (7). At 27, Sabalenka is a veteran by comparison, and she said: “I feel like, for me, it would be really tough to handle the success at a young age. “Now, seeing these girls so young achieving so much, playing such great tennis, being really mature, it’s incredible. I feel like they mature much faster than than I did.” “Honestly, I don’t feel like I’m that much more mature or anything,” said Mboko with a smile. “I think coming on (tour) this early can make you more mature in a way. You just learn a lot more things quicker.”

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates the victory in the Women's Singles Third Round match against Anastasia Potapova. Picture: Getty