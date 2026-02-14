Victoria Beckham reshared the tribute posted by daughter Harper on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Victoria Beckham has shared a picture of her children including her estranged son Brooklyn in a Valentines Day tribute.

The 51-year-old reposted an Instagram story posted by her daughter Harper, which included a picture of all four siblings together. Harper uploaded the old picture alongside Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, with the caption "Happy Valentine's Day to the best big brothers in the world." Eldest brother Brooklyn publicly distanced himself from Victoria and David last month after releasing a bombshell statement, accusing his parents of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and controlling narratives in the press. Read more: Spend it like Beckham: Brooklyn shares £75k wine with Nicola in loved-up pictures after public family fallout Read more: Nicola Peltz’s billionaire father breaks silence on the Beckham feud

Victoria shared the tribute on Instagram. Picture: Social Media

He also since had a tattoo tribute to David removed from his arm. On Friday, friend of the family Gordon Ramsay, who himself found himself battling a different family feud following Adam Peaty's family fallout, said he believes the family can reconcile. Ramsay told The Sun: "I love him (Brooklyn), his heart is incredible, but it’s hard, isn’t it? I think when you’re infatuated, you know, love is blind. "They say it for that reason, and so, you know, he’s desperate to stand on his own two feet. He’s desperate to forge his own way. "I respect that from Brooklyn, and that’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from, and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that."

The Beckam family pictured together in 2023. Picture: Alamy