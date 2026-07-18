Shocking recovered video footage shows the moment a Ukrainian tycoon was targeted with a bomb attack in Monaco.

Footage shared by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, appears to show the moment a woman, believed to have been Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, placed a bomb outside a property in Monaco.

Sanctioned Ukrainian multi-millionaire Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and 13-year-old son were the victims of the attack, which left them seriously injured.

Investigators said a device, concealed within a bag, was detonated remotely once the intended victims were in range near their apartment.

An international manhunt was launched for Berezovska after the attack on June 29, but she was found shot dead near Kyiv just days later.

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