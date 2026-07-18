Recovered video shows bomb attack on Ukrainian tycoon in Monaco
Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the explosion.
Shocking recovered video footage shows the moment a Ukrainian tycoon was targeted with a bomb attack in Monaco.
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Footage shared by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Ruslan Kravchenko, appears to show the moment a woman, believed to have been Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, placed a bomb outside a property in Monaco.
Sanctioned Ukrainian multi-millionaire Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and 13-year-old son were the victims of the attack, which left them seriously injured.
Investigators said a device, concealed within a bag, was detonated remotely once the intended victims were in range near their apartment.
An international manhunt was launched for Berezovska after the attack on June 29, but she was found shot dead near Kyiv just days later.
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Berezovska was wanted by authorities in Monaco on charges of attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.
The authorities said a serving officer in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and a former law enforcement officer had been detained on suspicion of killing Berezovska.
A translation of the latest statement from Mr Kravchenko, which accompanied the surveillance footage showing the explosion, said "urgent investigative and procedural actions are actively ongoing".
It continued: "Thanks to the professional work of the specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine, one of the key pieces of evidence, which the suspects tried to destroy, was successfully restored.
"This involves a video recording from the surveillance camera, which the perpetrators had previously installed near the crime scene to obtain confirmation of the order.
"Despite the fact that this evidence was deleted, the specialists of the SBU were able to restore it."