Moment deadly knife fight broke out in Primrose Hill, leaving man, 21, dead and another injured
The stabbing took place at the popular Primrose Hill lookout - a tourist hotspot offering panoramic views over London
Footage showing the moment a deadly knife fight broke out at north London's iconic viewing point has been shared online - after the attack left one man dead and another hospitalised.
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A 21-year-old man died after being stabbed at the viewpoint on Primrose Hill, the Metropolitan Police said. A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found by police on nearby Regent’s Park Road with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A video shared on X shows the moment a fight breaks out moments before the attack. The young men are seen tussling as screams are heard amid the chaos.
A murder investigation has been launched after officers were called to the popular north London park, which boasts panoramic views of the capital, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday evening.
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No arrests have been made yet and a crime scene remained in place on Wednesday morning.
Last year, a teenager was locked up for at least 16 years for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the neck at a New Year’s Eve fireworks event at Primrose Hill on December 31 2023.
Superintendent Matt Cox said: “This is an utterly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man’s family and loved ones.
“I would like to reassure the local community that the investigation is unfolding at pace and an increased police presence will remain in the area while we carry out enquiries.
“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information that could help my officers to come forward.”
Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to 101, quoting CAD 6448/07Apr or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.