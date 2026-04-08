The stabbing took place at the popular Primrose Hill lookout - a tourist hotspot offering panoramic views over London

By Jacob Paul

Footage showing the moment a deadly knife fight broke out at north London's iconic viewing point has been shared online - after the attack left one man dead and another hospitalised.

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A 21-year-old man died after being stabbed at the viewpoint on Primrose Hill, the Metropolitan Police said. A second man, believed to be in his 20s, was found by police on nearby Regent’s Park Road with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A video shared on X shows the moment a fight breaks out moments before the attack. The young men are seen tussling as screams are heard amid the chaos. A murder investigation has been launched after officers were called to the popular north London park, which boasts panoramic views of the capital, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday evening. Read More: Woman spared jail after stabbing friend in boozy argument, leaving him with collapsed lung Read More: London set to be hotter than Ibiza this week, as temperatures expected to reach 26C

A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at the viewpoint on Primrose Hill, the Metropolitan Police said. Picture: Alamy

No arrests have been made yet and a crime scene remained in place on Wednesday morning. Last year, a teenager was locked up for at least 16 years for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the neck at a New Year’s Eve fireworks event at Primrose Hill on December 31 2023. Superintendent Matt Cox said: “This is an utterly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man’s family and loved ones.

The scene at Primrose Hill, in north London, after a 21-year-old man died after being stabbed at the viewpoint in the park. Picture: Alamy

A police forensic tent at the scene at Primrose Hill, in north London, after a 21-year-old man died after being stabbed at the viewpoint in the park. Picture: Alamy