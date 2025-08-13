A Vietnamese restaurant in London has been forced to close after dog meat was discovered in its freezer. Picture: Google

By Henry Moore

A Vietnamese restaurant in London has been forced to close after dog meat was discovered in its freezer, a court was told.

Pho Na in Old Kent Road, Southwark, was found to have dog meat labelled "goat wrapped in leaves" hidden in its freezer when health inspectors visited the highly-rated restaurant. The meat was sent away for analysis, with tests revealing it was, in fact, dog rather than goat, Bromley Magistrates' Court was told. Mice droppings were also found in the restaurant, as well as live and dead cockroaches. Read more: Chinese restaurant closed by police after 'roast duck' was actually pigeon

