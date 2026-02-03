A leaked document shows that Hanoi has remained deeply suspicious of its "belligerent" former enemy and has no interest in joining an anti-China alliance led by Washington.

Titled “The 2nd US Invasion Plan”, the document was completed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence in August 2024, less than a year after the two countries deepened relations to the highest it had ever been, with a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

An internal military document from 2024, released on Tuesday by the human rights group Project88, showed that despite Hanoi publicly strengthening ties with Washington, its defence establishment was planning for a potential US invasion, treating it as a "belligerent" power.

More than 50 years after the end of the Vietnam War, the Vietnamese military has remained wary of the US seeking to “launch a war of aggression” against them.

This new plan capped nearly three decades of steadily improving relations since 1995, when diplomatic ties were normalised.

The leaked assessment suggested that Vietnamese planners had been harbouring fears that Washington could seek to undermine Communist rule, through support for a “colour revolution”, similar to uprisings seen in post-Soviet states in the early 2000s.

Project88 quotes the plan as stating: “While there is currently little risk of a war against Vietnam, due to the US’s belligerent nature, we need to be vigilant to prevent the US and its allies from ‘creating a pretext’ to launch a war of aggression against our country.

“The US and its allies could fully exploit the geographic and natural features of Vietnam’s vast seas and long coastlines, with the superior strength of its navy, to conduct military operations against our country.”

According to the document, Vietnamese analysts believe the US was willing to employ “unconventional forms of warfare and military intervention” and even “large-scale invasions” against states that "deviate from its orbit”.

This assessment highlights the cracks in Vietnam’s leadership, where the Communist Party’s conservative, military-aligned faction is focused on external threats to the regime, such as the US.