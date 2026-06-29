A manhunt is underway for the so-called “Mexican Batman” after he caught a string of alleged motorbike thieves and taped them to lampposts amid his vigilante crackdown on crime.

The self-proclaimed vigilante has reportedly duct taped at least five men to street poles next to motorbikes in the Mexican town of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.

They were found with their mouths taped and the word “thief” written on their faces. The first was found on June 13 with a cardboard sign accusing him of being a thief.

More men were later found taped up over the following days in similar conditions.

Some of the alleged thieves also had moustaches drawn on them along with cat whiskers, in what is seen as the vigilante’s supposed calling card.

Large pink signs were also left above some of the captured men containing details of the crimes they have allegedly committed.

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