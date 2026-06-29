Manhunt underway for vigilante dubbed 'Mexican Batman' after catching 'motorcycle thieves' and taping them to lampposts
A manhunt is underway for the so-called “Mexican Batman” after he caught a string of alleged motorbike thieves and taped them to lampposts amid his vigilante crackdown on crime.
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The self-proclaimed vigilante has reportedly duct taped at least five men to street poles next to motorbikes in the Mexican town of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.
They were found with their mouths taped and the word “thief” written on their faces. The first was found on June 13 with a cardboard sign accusing him of being a thief.
More men were later found taped up over the following days in similar conditions.
Some of the alleged thieves also had moustaches drawn on them along with cat whiskers, in what is seen as the vigilante’s supposed calling card.
Large pink signs were also left above some of the captured men containing details of the crimes they have allegedly committed.
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State Security Secretary Juan Pablo Hernández said five cases have been recorded.
But local police say that the men found tied up are being treated as the victims, with several left bloodied and bruised suggesting they were beaten.
All of them were eventually treated for injuries they suffered after being freed by police. It is unclear whether they are also being probed over the alleged motorcycle thefts.
A manhunt is now underway to find the so-called vigilante whose identity remains unknown.
Luis Cardenes, a prominent journalist, has given him the nickname the “Batman of Lagos de Moreno”.
No arrests have been made so far but police have identified two vehicles suspected to be linked to his attacks.
Motorcycle thefts in Lagos de Moreno have surged in recent years, sparking anger from residents.
The vigilante’s campaign has taken social media by storm in recent days with many leaping to defend and praise the unknown figure for taking the matter into his own hands.