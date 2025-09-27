At least 36 dead in stampede during Indian political rally for Tamil film star
Eight children are among the dead at the political event in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials say
At least 36 people have been killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a rally for actor-turned-politician Vijay in India.
At least 40 people were injured in the crush, state health officials say.
Vijay is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, and launched his Tamilago Vettri Kazhagam political party in 2024.
The party's events have drawn massive crowds since its inception - and eight people died at its inaugural rally last October.
Indian media reports, quoting local officials, said the stampede was triggered when Vijay's supporters and fans fell while trying to get close to his bus.
Footage also showed the star throwing water bottles from the top of his bus to supporters who were fainting in the heat during the rally.
He was then showed calling the police for assistance as the crowd became out of control.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X: "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening."
It is the latest stampede to hit India - after another in June when at least 11 people died outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first IPL cricket title.