At least 36 people have been killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a rally for actor-turned-politician Vijay in India.

Eight children are among the dead at the political event in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials say.

At least 40 people were injured in the crush, state health officials say.

Vijay is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, and launched his Tamilago Vettri Kazhagam political party in 2024.

The party's events have drawn massive crowds since its inception - and eight people died at its inaugural rally last October.

