CCTV image showing Vikas Nath using a straw to put gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) into a woman's spicy margarita drink. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

A restaurateur has been found guilty of spiking a woman's drink with a date-rape drug at a Mayfair private members' club in a bid to overpower her for sex.

Vikas Nath, 63, laced the woman's spicy margarita with gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) after she left him with the drink in the rooftop garden bar at Annabel's. Southwark Crown Court heard Nath had grown frustrated with the woman's apparent reluctance to have sex with him prior to the spiking incident, and took GBL in a vanilla extract bottle with him to the club. Nath had two bottles of the liquid drug at his Knightsbridge home, as well as a motion sensor-activated covert camera pointed at his bed. Prosecutors said his plan was to drug the woman and take her back to his home for sex when she had been "overpowered or stupefied". However, eagle-eyed Annabel's staff spotted Nath using a straw to put GBL into the margarita, and intervened to prevent the woman from drinking it. On Friday, Nath was found guilty by a jury of attempting to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B drug.

Restaurant owner Vikas Nath, 63, has been found guilty of spiking a woman's drink. Picture: Getty

The businessman, who owns Michelin-starred Benares in Mayfair as part of a collection of top restaurants in the UK and Spain, looked to the floor as the jury returned its verdicts, and could be seen shaking his head in the dock. He had been forced to admit spiking the woman's drink after he was caught red-handed by Annabel's staff and recorded on the exclusive members' club's CCTV. The court heard Nath - after realising he had been "rumbled" - threw the bottle of Madagascar vanilla extract into a toilet cistern but it was later recovered by police. Bar staff also managed to retrieve the spiked drink from the table, so it could later be tested by police forensics experts.

The vanilla extract bottle which contained the date rape drug GBL floating in the toilet cistern that was shown to the jury. Picture: PA

'Betrayed' Prosecutor Tim Clark KC hailed the swift actions of Annabel's staff after they noticed "rather strange actions" by Nath on January 15 2024. "(They) watched Mr Nath put a straw into (her) drink, sticking his finger over the top", he said. Nath had a small bottle in his hand, and used the straw to "suck up liquid" before dropping the contents into the woman's drink. The woman, who had left the table, was intercepted by staff before she returned to Nath and was told what was unfolding. She felt "betrayed" by Nath, she told the trial, but had initially defended him when staff warned that they believed her drink had been spiked.

Annabel's is a well-known celeb hot spot. Picture: Alamy

"I remember vividly defending Mr Nath, saying 'There is no way he could do that'", she said. "I remember sending him a message saying 'I'm sorry, I don't know what's happening'. Because I felt it was my fault. "I didn't want him in trouble, I didn't believe it." The court heard they had been in contact prior to the Annabel's incident, including for lunch meetings at Benares and the Beaverbrook Town House five-star hotel. She also recalled Nath taking her to a burlesque show at Cirque Le Soir, and the court was shown messages in which Nath had actually warned the woman about drinks being spiked.

Police image of the spicy margarita that Nath spiked. Picture: PA

"I don't think I will be drinking today," she had messaged Nath, after an evening out. He replied: "I think you should drink, but be aware of people around you. My biggest concern last night was someone spiking your drink." After he was arrested at the club, Nath admitted spiking the woman's drink without her consent, but insisted he had been trying to "relax" her rather than overpower her for sex. He claimed to have obtained GBL to clean the wheel rims of a high-powered car, on the advice of a friend, and suggested he himself had drunk some of the liquid in the past to relax.

Vikas Nath, 63, owns the restaurant Benares in Mayfair. Picture: Google

He also claimed to have "hugged and kissed" the woman, but she denied this and told the court their relationship had not been sexual. In texts shown to the jury, Nath had described the woman to a friend as "eminently f***able", said of their friendship "I want to get laid, not hold hands", and suggested he would need to "play the long game". On the day of the spiking incident, he wrote: "I'm at Annabel's. This is probably the last evening with (her). She ain't biting." The friend then replied: "Action time I hope."

Mayfair restaurateur Vikas Nath leaving Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: PA

In police interview, Nath also admitted past incidents when he had covertly filmed sex at his home, using the motion sensor-activated camera set up in his bedroom. Nath was "impatient with lack of progress", said Mr Clark, telling jurors the restaurateur "wanted to have sex at his house where there was a camera and it could record it". In the witness box, Nath broke down in tears as he admitted spiking the drink had been "wrong". "I regret it very deeply", he said, but argued he had not been thinking about sex at the time. He said GBL heightened the effects of alcohol, and said he himself had ingested the drug before they went to Annabel's. He also argued that he did not realise the substance was an illegal drug.