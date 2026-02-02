Vikas Nath 63, was seen using a straw to put gamma-butyrolactone into a woman's drink. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A Knightsbridge restaurateur was caught red-handed spiking a woman's drink with a date-rape drug at exclusive private members' club Annabel's, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vikas Nath, 63, used a straw to put gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) into the woman's spicy margarita drink while sitting in the rooftop garden bar at the Mayfair club. Southwark Crown Court heard staff at Annabel's noticed Nath dipping the straw into a small Madagascan vanilla extract bottle he had retrieved from his pocket, to suck up liquid before transferring it to the margarita. Staff managed to switch the drugged drink for a fresh one before the woman drank from it, and Nath threw the bottle of GBL into a toilet cistern when police were on the way, the court heard. Nath, who has a portfolio of top restaurants in the UK and Spain, including two with Michelin stars, admits spiking the drink, but says it was to "relax" the woman rather than as part of a plan to have sex with her. Jurors were told Nath had a camera in the bedroom of his home in Knightsbridge, which was activated by motion sensor and footage was automatically recorded and stored. He admits using it in the past to "covertly" record sexual activity.

Vikas Nath, Jemima Khan, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Ben Goldsmith attend the Pakistan Floods Appeal charity dinner at the Michelin-starred Benares Restaurant, Mayfair, in aid of UNICEF's Pakistan Floods Appeal. Picture: Getty

Tim Clark KC, prosecuting, said Nath had also exchanged texts with a friend before the spiking incident, which happened on January 15, 2024, showing he wanted to have sex with the woman and was "frustrated" that it had not yet happened. "This case is unusual because there's no dispute Mr Nath spiked her drink," said Mr Clark. "His acceptance is not surprising, he had little choice because the spiking was captured on CCTV at Annabel's. "Due to the actions of quick-thinking staff, the spiked drink was retrieved, and (she) was warned. "Staff replaced it with a fresh one, and police were called to the club." The court heard the woman had invited Nath to Annabel's, where she was a regular member, and they went to the rooftop bar where she ordered a spicy margarita. Read more: Aspiring rapper whose XL bullies mauled grandmother to death thought poodles were 'more aggressive' Read more: Captain of ship that collided with tanker in North Sea off Yorkshire coast found guilty over death of crew member The woman left the table to show two friends around the club, and Mr Clark said two members of staff then saw "rather strange actions" by Nath, who had been left alone with the group's drinks. "(They) watched Mr Nath put a straw into (her) drink, sticking his finger over the top", the prosecutor said. The staff members spotted a small bottle in Nath's hand, which he appeared to be "hiding", and then witnessed him putting the straw into the bottle and appearing to "suck up liquid". "He then put the straw, put it into her drink, and took his finger off the top, and any liquid transported would go into the drink." The staff members alerted senior managers who checked the CCTV and alerted the woman that her drink may have been spiked, jurors heard.

Nath was caught on CCTV spiking the drink at Annabel's rooftop garden bar. Picture: Getty