Viktor Orban dismissed his brother's detention as an instance of political revenge

Former Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban speaks to the press during the NATO summit on June 25, 2025. Picture: Pierre Crom/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Hungary has detained the brother of former leader Viktor Orban during its investigation of a people-smuggling case, Prime Minister Peter Magyar confirmed during a speech in Berlin.

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Monday's comments came after the Hungarian anti-graft body, said in a statement it and police had detained four people and searched homes at several sites in Budapest and Pest county as part of the case. "Three out of the ex-ministers of Orban are already in custody," Magyar said on the sidelines of a speech in the German capital. "Already his brother today went to custody," he added, referring to the former prime minister's sibling, businessman Aron Orban, 49. Read more: Victims ‘forced to relocate’ out of fear of early release prisoners, as Manchester police chief says more than a fifth have reoffended one month on Read more: Hegseth to face down impeachment as rebel Republican congressman launches bid to remove Trump's defence chief

Writing on Facebook, Viktor Orban dismissed his brother's detention as an instance of political revenge. "In this dirty game, the aim is the elimination of the political opponent and the establishment of a one-party system. I am the target, my younger brother is just a tool," the former prime minister wrote. In Monday's statement, the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office did not identify the suspects detained and police also declined to do so in an emailed response to Reuters. The body was set up to investigate allegations of corruption ⁠during Orban's 16-year rule, which the latter has denied. It was established by Magyar, who ousted Orban in an April election, and is central to his government's anti-graft campaign, which he has dubbed "Operation Purgatory".

Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar delivers a speech themed "Impulse for the Future of Europe" at the Allianz Forum, in Berlin, on November 9. Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/Getty