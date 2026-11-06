Village cricketer dubbed 'Clicky Ponting' in cheating scandal banned for two years with club relegated
The story made headlines across the world this summer and has now been resolved following an investigation
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The village cricket player at the centre of the "Clicky Ponting" cheating scandal has been barred from playing for two years.
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Saltburn player Brian Devine made global headlines this summer when he was caught clicking his fingers at first slip during a match for his club's second XI to trick the umpire into thinking the batter had edged the ball with his bat.
His team has also been relegated and hit with a 60-point deduction for next year.
Devine was given the infamous nickname "Clicky Ponting" in reference to the former Australia captain Ricky, and an investigation was launched by the North Yorkshire and South Durham league.
Further complaints regarding previous matches followed, and the probe, which included player interviews, written statements and a detailed review of video footage, took a number of weeks.
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The scandal emerged after a video surfaced on Monday evening from Saltburn’s second XI victory over Norton in Division Two.
It showed the fielder clicking his fingers as the ball passed Norton player Noman Shabir’s bat before being caught by wicketkeeper Josh Bowes, which persuaded the umpire to give it out.
Devine and Saltburn admitted the subsequent charges but appealed the sanction, with a separate panel heard on October 26 and now concluded.
Devine has been suspended from playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams at all levels until September 29, 2028, while Saltburn have been fined £300.
Their second XI have been relegated to division three of the league and will start the 2027 season with a 60-point deduction.
Saltburn said in a statement: "The club fully participated in the disciplinary proceedings and accepts the decision of the appeal following the original decision from the league.
"We are now focusing on preparations for the 2027 season."
The North Yorkshire and South Durham league said: "The league recognises the strain this has placed on many people, especially those who were abused online and in person.
"We ask everyone to respect that the formal process is now complete. The league will make no further comment."