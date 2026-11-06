The story made headlines across the world this summer and has now been resolved following an investigation

The clip appears to show the slip fielder clicking his fingers as the ball goes past the bat edge. Picture: X / Youtube

By Alex Storey

The village cricket player at the centre of the "Clicky Ponting" cheating scandal has been barred from playing for two years.

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Saltburn player Brian Devine made global headlines this summer when he was caught clicking his fingers at first slip during a match for his club's second XI to trick the umpire into thinking the batter had edged the ball with his bat. His team has also been relegated and hit with a 60-point deduction for next year. Devine was given the infamous nickname "Clicky Ponting" in reference to the former Australia captain Ricky, and an investigation was launched by the North Yorkshire and South Durham league. Further complaints regarding previous matches followed, and the probe, which included player interviews, written statements and a detailed review of video footage, took a number of weeks. Read more: Cricket cheating row erupts after 'Clicky Ponting' fielder 'snaps his fingers to trick umpire' Read more: Thomas Tuchel hands first call-ups to Jobe Bellingham and Josh King but leaves out Cole Palmer of latest England squad

The scandal emerged after a video surfaced on Monday evening from Saltburn’s second XI victory over Norton in Division Two. It showed the fielder clicking his fingers as the ball passed Norton player Noman Shabir’s bat before being caught by wicketkeeper Josh Bowes, which persuaded the umpire to give it out. Devine and Saltburn admitted the subsequent charges but appealed the sanction, with a separate panel heard on October 26 and now concluded. Devine has been suspended from playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams at all levels until September 29, 2028, while Saltburn have been fined £300.

An aerial view of Saltburn Cricket Club in July after the scandal broke. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty