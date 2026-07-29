The club have also conceded their next game in the wake of the controversial news

The clip appears to show the slip fielder clicking his fingers as the ball goes past the bat edge. Picture: X / Youtube

By Georgia Rowe

The player at the centre of the Saltburn Cricket Club cheating allegations has been suspended and will not play again “for the foreseeable future”, the club have announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The news comes after a Saltburn fielder was accused of clicking his fingers to get a caught-behind wicket and footage of several incidents later went viral on social media. A first video posted on Monday evening was from Saltburn’s second XI victory over Norton in Division Two and showed the fielder clicking his fingers as the ball passed Norton batter Noman Shabir’s bat before being caught by wicketkeeper Josh Bowes which persuaded the umpire to give him out. Saltburn, who sit 17 points clear at the top of Division Two, won the match by 159 runs. The club have announced that they will not play their second-team fixture against Marton on Wednesday. Read more: Cricket cheating row erupts after 'Clicky Ponting' fielder 'snaps his fingers to trick umpire' Read more: Infantino gives countries 53-day deadline to back World Cup sell-off plan or lose 75% of funding