Village People lead singer dies aged 75 after ‘short but aggressive’ illness
Victor Wilis was the unmistakeable voice behind some of the biggest hits including YMCA and In The Navy
Victor Willis, the lead singer of Village People has died at the age of 75.
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The iconic frontman, who co-founded the disco group and was the unmistakable voice behind YMCA, passed away on Tuesday, his family and band confirmed.
Announcing his death on the band's social media media accounts they said: “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People.
“Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.”
His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, said:“It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis."
Singer-songwriter Willis was a founding member of the iconic disco group, whose hits include “Y.M.C.A”, “Go West” and “In The Navy”.
The group’s name is a nod to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, the historical heart of New York’s LGBTQ+ scene.
The band’s self-titled debut album arrived in 1977, but it was 1978 smash YMCA that made them global superstars.
Later hits included YMCA, Macho Man, In The Navy and Go West.
Willis left the group in 1980 before later returning to the line-up, eventually becoming the only remaining original member and continuing to tour internationally.
In recent years, YMCA enjoyed a fresh surge in popularity after being regularly played at President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies and events.
Willis welcomed the renewed attention and praised the financial boost it brought saying: “The financial benefits have been great … YMCA is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect’s continued use of the song.
“Therefore, I’m glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of YMCA. And I thank him for choosing to use my song.”