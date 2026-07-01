Victor Willis, the lead singer of Village People has died at the age of 75.

The iconic frontman, who co-founded the disco group and was the unmistakable voice behind YMCA, passed away on Tuesday, his family and band confirmed.

Announcing his death on the band's social media media accounts they said: “We are profoundly sad to announce the death of VICTOR WILLIS, lead singer of Village People.

“Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested.”

His wife, Karen Huff-Willis, said:“It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, Victor Willis."

Singer-songwriter Willis was a founding member of the iconic disco group, whose hits include “Y.M.C.A”, “Go West” and “In The Navy”.