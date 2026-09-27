Police at a road block on the road to RAF Fairford after a major incident was been declared near the village of Whelford in Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A villager has said she raised the alarm about vans blocking the road and a “large group of hooded and balaclava'd men” gathering near RAF Fairford.

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Five men were arrested on suspicion of explosive and terrorism offences after armed police stopped three vans in the early hours of Sunday. A resident of Whelford village, Gloucestershire, said she had spotted the vehicles “blocking the road” before seeing a “large group of hooded and ‘balaclava’d’ men” while driving home. “They would have seen the bright headlights,” she said. “They probably thought we were the police (and) panicked,” she told Press Association. She added: “It would appear that by doing so I just derailed whatever they were planning.” Read more: RAF pauses Hawk jet training after pilots ejected moments before crash Read more; Trump says five men arrested over RAF 'bomb plot' were under US' watch 'for a long time' - as counter-terror cops probe Iran involvement

United States Airforce B1 bombers are seen at RAF Fairford, a US Airbase, after an incident. Picture: Alamy

Officers arrived on the scene around 15 minutes after she dialled 999, she said. Residents had at the time understood the base was on lockdown due to a “terror threat”, the woman told Press Association. “A plucky amateur shouldn’t be spotting an unusual bit of activity at 1am when the air base is on high alert,” she said, adding: “I think it’s absolutely astonishing.” In a separate interview with The Telegraph, she said she had been driving home from a party when she saw the vans with apparently fake phone number and lettering on. Believing the suspicious vehicles had been abandoned, she turned around only to see men in balaclavas dash into the trees and fields towards the base.

A military vehicle at RAF Fairford after the major incident was declared. Picture: Alamy