Nato jets scramble as suspected Belarussian drone forces Vilnius Airport to close
| Updated: 57m ago
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Vilnius Airport in Lithuania has been forced to close due to a suspected drone, reportedly flying into the country from Belarus.
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Nato Baltic Air Policing jets are at the site in the country's capital city.
Officials are encouraging residents there to be prepared to seek shelter if necessary.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...