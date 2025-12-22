Man behind Call of Duty video game franchise reportedly killed in LA car crash
The man behind the hugely popular video game series Call of Duty has reportedly been killed in a car crash.
Listen to this article
Vince Zampella, who has led teams behind some of the best-selling games in the medium’s history, was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon in California, according to NBC.
Zampella, 55, founded Infinity Ward, developers of the Call of Duty franchise, before starting Respawn Entertainment - creators of Titanfall, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
In recent years, he took the lead on EA’s Battlefield franchise, perhaps the second biggest multiplayer shooter series in the world.
Read More: French indie darling Clair Obscur sweeps Game Awards with nine wins
Read more: Sir Keir Starmer vows to investigate 'deeply concerning' sacking of 30 Grand Theft Auto developers
The crash took place at around 12:45pm in the San Gabriel Mountains, north Los Angeles.
It is unknown if Zampella was driving the car at the time, but at least one person died at the scene.
Tributes have flooded in for the beloved developer.
Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley said: “I cannot believe I am writing this.
“Vince Zampella, a titan of the video game industry, the co-creator of Call of Duty and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, not to mention a dear friend, died in a car crash yesterday in Los Angeles.”
Zampella's family has not commented on reports.
Respawn Entertainment and EA have been approached for comment.