The man behind the hugely popular video game series Call of Duty has reportedly been killed in a car crash.

Vince Zampella, who has led teams behind some of the best-selling games in the medium’s history, was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon in California, according to NBC.

Zampella, 55, founded Infinity Ward, developers of the Call of Duty franchise, before starting Respawn Entertainment - creators of Titanfall, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

In recent years, he took the lead on EA’s Battlefield franchise, perhaps the second biggest multiplayer shooter series in the world.

Read More: French indie darling Clair Obscur sweeps Game Awards with nine wins

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer vows to investigate 'deeply concerning' sacking of 30 Grand Theft Auto developers