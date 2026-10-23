Vincent Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing during Bayern training session
The 40-year-old's coaching staff will take charge of FC Bayern's training sessions and following matches as he undergoes hospital examinations and remains under medical supervision.
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Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after collapsing during a training session.
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The Belgian football legend, 40, is reportedly suffering from a viral infection and has had difficulty climbing stairs due to problems with old scar tissue.
A rescue helicopter was seen landing at Bayern’s Sabener Strasse base to pick up the ex-Burnley coach after he fell ill during a training session on Friday.
The former Manchester City defender was then taken to a hospital in Munich in an ambulance.
His coaching staff are set to take control of training and following matches until further notice as he undergoes hospital examinations and remains under medical supervision.
The club said in a statement: “Vincent Kompany had to receive medical attention on Friday after collapsing during a training session involving FC Bayern’s reserve team.
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“The first-team manager had been watching the second team’s training session.
“Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations in hospital and will remain under medical supervision. Until further notice, his coaching staff will take charge of training sessions and matches.”
Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said: “Vincent Kompany’s health is our highest priority. At FC Bayern, we will do everything we can to ensure that he recovers quickly.
“Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs. His coaching staff, whom we trust completely, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery.”
Kompany is understood to have been dealing with pain in his legs and hip for nearly a week.
During Bayern’s game against RB Leipzig, he reportedly had to lie down on a sofa in his cabin during half-time and again after the final whistle.
His assistants also stepped in to cover post-match interviews due to the pain he was in.
Kompany also missed the final training session and pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal, but returned to the dugout to lead his team during the match.