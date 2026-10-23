Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after collapsing during a training session.

The Belgian football legend, 40, is reportedly suffering from a viral infection and has had difficulty climbing stairs due to problems with old scar tissue.

A rescue helicopter was seen landing at Bayern’s Sabener Strasse base to pick up the ex-Burnley coach after he fell ill during a training session on Friday.

The former Manchester City defender was then taken to a hospital in Munich in an ambulance.

His coaching staff are set to take control of training and following matches until further notice as he undergoes hospital examinations and remains under medical supervision.

The club said in a statement: “Vincent Kompany had to receive medical attention on Friday after collapsing during a training session involving FC Bayern’s reserve team.

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