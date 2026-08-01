The vetern actor who plied his trade within the sordid and violent narratives of the Italian American mafia, Pastore became a household face in 1999 when he was cast as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero.

Best friend of main character and mob boss, the family enforcer turned FBI informant who threatened to upend the New Jersey mob’s enterprise on the acclaimed drama.

“To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable ‘Big Pussy but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more," said his manager Robert Attermann.

A veteran actor who plied his trade within the sordid and violent narratives of the Italian American mafia, Pastore became a household face in 1999 when he was cast cast as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero.