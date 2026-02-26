The Brazilian forward had been the centre of focus in the build-up to the game, having alleged he was racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni in the first leg of the tie

Vinicius Junior scored as Real Madrid reached the last 16 of the Champions League by beating Benfica 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian forward had been the centre of focus in the build-up to the game, having alleged he was racially abused by Gianluca Prestianni shortly after scoring the only goal in the first leg. Prestianni was subsequently handed a one-match ban, meaning he missed Wednesday's return leg. Benfica levelled the tie when Rafa Silva bundled home from close range after 14 minutes. But the lead lasted only two minutes as Aurelien Tchouameni swept home superbly from the edge of the box for his first Champions League goal. The contest was still finely balanced when Vinicius broke through 10 minutes from time and stroked the ball home for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Holders Paris St Germain held off 10-man Monaco to take their place in the last 16. The 2-2 draw was enough for PSG to go through 5-4 against their Ligue 1 rivals. Monaco went ahead just before half-time through Maghnes Akliouche. The tie would turn on Mamadou Coulibaly's dismissal for a second yellow card just before the hour mark. PSG took advantage of their superior numbers as Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the space of six minutes, ensuring Jordan Teze's stoppage-time strike was no more than a consolation.

Juventus went out in extraordinary fashion, losing 7-5 on aggregate to Galatasaray. The Turkish side had won the first leg in Istanbul 5-2 but they were pegged back by Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie. Juventus were only leading 1-0 when Lloyd Kelly was sent off after 49 minutes. Galatasaray finally took advantage in extra time as Victor Osimhen and Burak Yilmaz put the tie to bed.

