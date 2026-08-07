Vinicius Junior has ended summer speculation over his future by agreeing a new six-year contract with Real Madrid.

Arsenal had been heavily linked with a move for Brazil international Vinicius, who had entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Bernabeu.

A tumultuous 2025-26 campaign where Real went trophyless and initial uncertainty after the arrival of Jose Mourinho in Madrid alerted the likes of Arsenal, but Vinicius has now committed his long-term future to the Spanish giants.

“Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr have agreed on the extension of our player’s contract, which links him to the club until June 30 2032,” a club statement read.

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