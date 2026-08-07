Vinicius Jr ends Arsenal signing hopes as Brazilian signs new six-year Real Madrid deal
Arsenal had been heavily linked with a move for Brazil international Vinicius, who had entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Bernabeu
Vinicius Junior has ended summer speculation over his future by agreeing a new six-year contract with Real Madrid.
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Arsenal had been heavily linked with a move for Brazil international Vinicius, who had entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Bernabeu.
A tumultuous 2025-26 campaign where Real went trophyless and initial uncertainty after the arrival of Jose Mourinho in Madrid alerted the likes of Arsenal, but Vinicius has now committed his long-term future to the Spanish giants.
“Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr have agreed on the extension of our player’s contract, which links him to the club until June 30 2032,” a club statement read.
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“Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid in July 2018 at the age of 18. In his eight seasons wearing our jersey, he has played 375 matches, scored 128 goals, and won 14 titles: two Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.
“His contribution to all these titles has been pivotal due to his gameplay, assists, and goals.”
The 26-year-old had hinted at extending his association with Real during an in-house interview on Tuesday where he spoke about new boss Mourinho wanting him to be “happy” and “joyful” after a difficult spell.
A shock last-16 World Cup exit in America with Brazil last month also added to a frustrating 12-month period for Vinicius, but with his future settled, the former Flamengo prospect will aim to help Real get back to competing for major honours again under Mourinho.