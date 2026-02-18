Real Madrid clash halted as Vinicius Jr reports racism after comment from Benfica player
Brazilian Vinicius has given his side the lead with a spectacular strike before being confronted by the Argentine
Real Madrid's play-off clash with Benfica was halted for 10 minutes after winger Vinicius Jr reported racism following a comment from Gianluca Prestianni.
Listen to this article
Brazilian Vinicius has given his side the lead with a spectacular strike before being confronted by the Argentine, who pulled his shirt up over his mouth before speaking to the Real Madrid winger.
After the brief exchange, Vinicius ran to speak to referee Francois Letexier, who immediately stopped the UEFA Champions League match.
Letexier crossed his arms in front of his face, signalling an activation of FIFA's anti-racism protocol.
Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid, was seen trying to console Vinicius during the stoppage.
Read More: Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest paid player with new five-year deal
Read More: Lindsey Vonn says injury sustained in Winter Olympics fall is 'lot more severe' than broken leg
But one member of his staff was shown a red card during the suspension.
After discussions between the referee and the two teams, play resumed.
Real Madrid won the game courtesy of Vinicius's goal, with Mourinho also sent off for a separate incident during added time.
Vinicius's trouble was not finished, however, as the winger was targeted with objects thrown in his direction while attempting to take a corner kick in stoppage time.
England and Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold slammed the incident after the game.
Speaking to Amazon Prime, the full-back said: "I can't comment too much as there is probably an ongoing investigation.
"What's happened tonight is a disgrace to football. It's overshadowed the performance, especially after such an amazing goal.
"Vini has been subjected to this a few times throughout his career; there's no place for it in football or society. It's disgusting."
On the objects thrown at Vinicius Jr, Alexander-Arnold added: "It's a hostile environment, maybe they were upset with the way Vini celebrated. I don't know what set them off like that. Like I said, hostile environment. We are used to it as a team. We take the win, go back home and play again."
Benfica boss Mourinho also spoke to Amazon Prime, saying: "I told [Vinicius Jr] - when you score a goal like that, you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black.
"This club, the last thing that it is, is racist."
Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa told Amazon Prime: "You have to ask Benfica's players [about it].
"Everyone can see what happened with Prestianni; he put the shirt over his mouth. You have to ask him.
"What Vini said is not important; we need to fight against racism in football. We support Vini, of course."