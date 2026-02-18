Brazilian Vinicius has given his side the lead with a spectacular strike before being confronted by the Argentine

Real Madrid's play-off clash with Benfica was halted for 10 minutes after star winger Vinicius Jr reported racism following a comment from the Portuguese side's player Gianluca Prestianni. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Real Madrid's play-off clash with Benfica was halted for 10 minutes after winger Vinicius Jr reported racism following a comment from Gianluca Prestianni.

Brazilian Vinicius has given his side the lead with a spectacular strike before being confronted by the Argentine, who pulled his shirt up over his mouth before speaking to the Real Madrid winger. After the brief exchange, Vinicius ran to speak to referee Francois Letexier, who immediately stopped the UEFA Champions League match. Letexier crossed his arms in front of his face, signalling an activation of FIFA's anti-racism protocol. Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid, was seen trying to console Vinicius during the stoppage.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid, was seen trying to console Vinicius during the stoppage. Picture: Getty

But one member of his staff was shown a red card during the suspension. After discussions between the referee and the two teams, play resumed. Real Madrid won the game courtesy of Vinicius's goal, with Mourinho also sent off for a separate incident during added time. Vinicius's trouble was not finished, however, as the winger was targeted with objects thrown in his direction while attempting to take a corner kick in stoppage time.

England and Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold slammed the incident after the game. Picture: Getty