UEFA launches investigation into alleged racist abuse directed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during Champions League clash
UEFA has launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse directed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during the Spanish club’s Champions League clash with Benfica.
Brazilian winter Vinicius had given his side the lead with a spectacular strike before being confronted by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.
The Argentine pulled his shirt over his mouth and appeared to say something to Vinicius.
After the brief exchange, Vinicius ran to speak to referee Francois Letexier, who immediately stopped the UEFA Champions League match, halting proceedings for 10 minutes.
A number of Real players, including England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, have accused Prestianni of racially abusing Vinicius - a claim he denies.
Now, UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the allegations.
In a statement, UEFA said: "A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 knock-out play-off between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026.
"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."
Speaking after the match, Prestianni said: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.
“I was never racist with anyone, and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players”.
Both Trent and Kylian Mbappe have branded Prestianni a “disgrace to football.”
In a statement after the match, Vinicius wrote: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are.
“But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them.
"Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why.
“On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose.
“I don't like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary”.
On the objects thrown at Vinicius Jr, Alexander-Arnold added: "It's a hostile environment, maybe they were upset with the way Vini celebrated. I don't know what set them off like that. Like I said, hostile environment. We are used to it as a team. We take the win, go back home and play again."
Benfica boss Mourinho also spoke to Amazon Prime, saying: "I told [Vinicius Jr] - when you score a goal like that, you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black.
"This club, the last thing that it is, is racist."
Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa told Amazon Prime: "You have to ask Benfica's players [about it].
"Everyone can see what happened with Prestianni; he put the shirt over his mouth. You have to ask him.
"What Vini said is not important; we need to fight against racism in football. We support Vini, of course."