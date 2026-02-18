Gianluca Prestianni has been accused of racially abusing Vinicius Jr. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

UEFA has launched an investigation into allegations of racist abuse directed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior during the Spanish club’s Champions League clash with Benfica.

Brazilian winter Vinicius had given his side the lead with a spectacular strike before being confronted by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni. The Argentine pulled his shirt over his mouth and appeared to say something to Vinicius. After the brief exchange, Vinicius ran to speak to referee Francois Letexier, who immediately stopped the UEFA Champions League match, halting proceedings for 10 minutes.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid, was seen trying to console Vinicius during the stoppage. Picture: Getty

A number of Real players, including England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, have accused Prestianni of racially abusing Vinicius - a claim he denies. Now, UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the allegations. In a statement, UEFA said: "A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 knock-out play-off between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 February 2026. "Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course." Speaking after the match, Prestianni said: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. “I was never racist with anyone, and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players”.

England and Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold slammed the incident after the game. Picture: Getty