Music on physical format has seen a significant resurgence - and criminals are cashing in. Picture: Getty

By Cristina Diciu

Rehan Ahmed, 40, sold fake records by over 100 artists, including Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ahmed, from Southall, West London, has been sentenced to 3 years and 6 months behind bars after police seized the ‘UK’s largest collection’ of fake vinyl. Authorities have revealed that he racked up £2,743,000 from his sales between 2017 and 2024. The records were being produced and distributed from a unit in Acton under the name ‘Phoenix of Vinyl’. After warrants were issued in February 2024, officers managed to seize 2,791 vinyl records, along with stampers and lacquer used in their manufacture. Ahmed was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court and sentenced on 18 September after investigators uncovered an underground vinyl-manufacturing plant. Read more: Retro revival as a third of adults own a vintage music player, research reveals Read more: AI threatening musicians as UK regulations fall behind, study says

Ahmed sold fake records by over 100 artists, including Ed Sheeran. Picture: Getty

Record labels examined the counterfeit vinyls and confirmed that all titles infringed their copyright. In total, 108 artists’ copyrights were used, including Adele, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. The operation was led by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) at the City of London Police. During their search, investigators uncovered a fully operational underground vinyl‑manufacturing plant operating on an industrial scale. Authorities found four vinyl presses, each approximately 70 years old, 3,000 metal stampers, and thousands of sleeves and centre labels, totalling 18 tonnes of evidence which indicated a lung-running and highly organised manufacturing operation capable of producing counterfeit recordings. The plant is believed to have been operating covertly since 2017.

Ahmed also pressed fake records by Rihanna. Picture: Alamy