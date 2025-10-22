Several people have been detained outside the Citywest Drive hotel after hundreds faced off against public order police in the Irish capital.

By Chay Quinn

Violence has erupted outside a Dublin asylum hotel for a third night after an alleged sexual assault against a 10-year-old girl.

Several people have been detained outside the Citywest Drive hotel after hundreds faced off against public order police in the Irish capital. Gardai have come under fire from masonry, fireworks, bottles and other debris during the violence After hours of protest which began at 7pm, police brought in a second public order unit to disperse remaining people outside the hotel at around 10pm. Several of those caught between the two units were tackled and detained as they tried to flee. The protests were sparked by an alleged sexual assault against a 10-year-old girl. Read more: Police probe suspected arson attack on Canary Wharf asylum hotel Read more: Epping migrant hotel protesters jailed for longer than asylum seeker who sexually assaulted woman and girl, 14

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to rules that apply to all sexual assault cases in the Republic of Ireland, appeared in court on Tuesday charged over the alleged incident. It was the third night of violence after six people were arrested on Tuesday - with police attacked with missiles and fireworks. A Garda vehicle was also set on fire as a large crowd gathered on Tuesday. Protesters gatherered displaying Irish flags and chanting and a large crowd remained in the area after 9pm. Public order officers with shields, and some on horseback, moved protesters back while some of the crowd threw stones and other missiles at the gardai. In a statement, an spokesperson for the Irish police service said: “This was not peaceful protest. The violence exhibited was thuggery and an attempt to intimidate and injure.”

A Garda helicopter was hovering overhead and a water cannon was also deployed to the scene. On Tuesday, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: “An Garda Siochana facilitate peaceful protest on a daily basis. This was obviously not a peaceful protest. "The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí.“I utterly condemn the attacks on Gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe. "Public order units, dog unit, mounted unit, air support and the water cannon were deployed along with front-line colleagues, which brought the situation to a conclusion. “We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.”

Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said those involved in the violence will be brought to justice. He said: “The scenes of public disorder we have witnessed at Citywest tonight must be condemned.“People threw missiles at gardai, threw fireworks at them and set a Garda vehicle on fire. “This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the gardai. “Those involved will be brought to justice.” The minister said a man had been arrested and appeared in court in relation to the alleged assault.

