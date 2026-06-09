Bridget Phillipson has condemned the “utterly sickening and horrifying” attack in Belfast, but has urged the public to remain “calm” and allow police to investigate.

The Education Secretary told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that she believed the “worst possible response” to the shocking knife attack in Belfast would be “further violence or disorder”.

A man believed to be Sudanese was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked in north Belfast, police have said.

Phillipson told Andrew: “The scenes that we've seen are utterly sickening and horrifying."

She went on: "There's no place for that kind of violence on our streets, and my thoughts are with the victim, but also with the first responders, with the members of the public who intervened to do all that they could to help."

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