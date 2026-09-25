A police force is calling for a change to domestic abuse laws after an "obsessed" teenage boy was convicted for a knife attack on a 14 year-old girl who had rejected his advances.

Gloucestershire police, which investigated the broad daylight stabbing in March, is pushing for domestic abuse laws to apply in cases involving younger perpetrators.

Currently, domestic abuse is only legally recognised when both the perpetrator and victim are over 16.

The force's Deputy Chief Constable, Katy Barrow-Grint, told LBC there has been a “significant increase in teenage relationship abuse” amongst children as young as 11.

“We are seeing online harassment, physical harassment, sexual violence and significant increases in strangulation in young people’s relationships,” Barrow-Grint said, which she believes is partially driven by violent sexual content young people are seeing online.

The comments come days after a 14-year-old boy was sentenced for stabbing a 14-year-old girl in a corner shop in Cirencester.

CCTV footage shows the boy repeatedly stabbing the girl with a 6-inch kitchen knife. She survived after being assisted by a local shopkeeper.

The court heard the attack came after months of social media harassment.

The teenage boy, who is from Wiltshire, pleaded to wounding with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He avoided a custodial sentence, instead receiving a 12-month referral order and a three-year restraining order.

Responding to Gloucestershire Police's calls, a Home Office spokesperson told LBC: “Domestic abuse at any age is unacceptable, which is why we are reviewing our laws so they reflect the experiences of under-16s. This includes the appropriate age thresholds.

“Our Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy sets out a range of measures to tackle abuse in teenage relationships, backed by more than £26 million of investment.”