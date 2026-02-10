Fantasist Carl Beech who was behind the VIP child abuse scandal has been freed from prison early.

Beech was freed under the Government’s early release scheme after being jailed for 18 years in July 2019.

He was not due to be released until March 2028 but was freed last week, the Telegraph reports.

He was jailed after falsely claiming to have been raped and abused by a group of high-profile politicians and public figures.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Carl Beech’s crimes were shocking and had far-reaching consequences, and our thoughts remain with all those affected.

“Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and can be returned to prison immediately if they breach them.”

Beech approached Scotland Yard in 2014 claiming to have been the victim of a sex abuse ring.

He falsely accused Sir Ted Heath, Lord Brittan, Lord Brammall, Sir Maurice Oldfield, the former head of MI6, Harvey Proctor, the former Tory MP, Greville Janner, the former Labour MP and Gen Sir Hugh Beach.

Beech’s only victim who is still alive, Mr Proctor, told the newspaper:: “I treat the early release of Carl Beech from his 18-year prison sentence in the same way that I treat the man himself: with cold contempt and icy disdain.”

In July 2018, Beech was charged with 12 counts of perverting the course of justice.

He stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court and was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty on all counts.