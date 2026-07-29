A 23-year-old engineer has died nearly a month after he suffered injuries while undertaking maintenance work on an aircraft at Heathrow Airport, police have said.

Officers from the Met’s Aviation Policing Unit and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating the incident, the force added.

Georgie Buxton, who was employed by Virgin Atlantic, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, but died on July 7.

Officers were called at 8.49am on June 11 to reports that a man had been injured at Heathrow Airport, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Buxton started working for Virgin Atlantic two years ago.

He described himself as a "highly dedicated worker" with an "immense passion for aircraft engineering" in his employment profile.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday: “We are heartbroken to confirm that a much-loved member of our engineering team has passed away.

“Our thoughts are firmly with Georgie’s family, loved ones, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad and challenging time.

“We’re providing support to loved ones wherever we can and sharing our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected.

“Georgie’s family has asked for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The spokesperson added: “The safety and wellbeing of our people is always our top priority, and we are devastated by this incident.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities and the aircraft manufacturer on the investigation to establish all facts.

“Out of respect for those involved and while the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide any further information at this stage.”