Staff at a North Yorkshire council have been told the 'Virgin Mary' wore a hijab. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Council staff have been told that the Virgin Mary “wore a hijab” and that "Jesus grew a beard" during a lecture about Islamophobia.

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Staff at a North Yorkshire council, who handle work on anti-terror, were also told tha “the hijab was prevalent in the UK only 100 years ago”. The talk, which was part of a publicly-funded training programme named Project Unity. It was aimed at teaching staff that Islam’s attitude to women does not conflict with Western values. “Mother Mary wore a hijab”, staff were told in the presentation. Historians say Mary, as a Jewish woman in the 1st Century, most likely wore some kind of head covering, with later works often showing her wearing a shawl or veil. Read more: Primary school that 'forces girls as young as seven to wear hijabs' accused of breaking human rights laws Read more: What are Farage and Reform being accused of?

Abbas Najib delivering a lecture about Islamophobia to police officers. Picture: Youtube

This is not the same as a hijab, a headscarf worn by women practicing Islam, a religion which only came into fruition around 600 years after Mary’s death. The lecture to North Yorkshire council staff was delivered by Abbas Najib, a former police officer who is now the chief executive of grassroots charity Better Communities Bradford. It was part of a series of lectures aimed at tackling Islamophobia and addressing concerns that Muslim ideology is in conflict with British values. Other presentations delivered as part of the series have also included defences of Sharia, insisting the Muslim doctrine is “not a foreign threat. On one slide, seen by The Telegraph, it read that it “is a moral tradition – like any other – shaped by faith, reason and a commitment to human dignity.” Project Unity has also reportedly been delivered to students, police officers and civil servants handling the Government’s counter-extremism Prevent programme. Speaking at the North Yorkshire Hate Crime Conference in 2025, Mr Najib used Nigel Farage to demonstrate hate speech during the talk to police officers. Officers from the force were asked to consider the “harm” done by Nigel Farage. They were shown a video of the Reform UK leader warning that “growing numbers of people do not subscribe to British values”. In the clip, Mr Farage said this group included Muslims and pro-Palestine activists who have attended London protests.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was mentioned in one of the lectures. Picture: Alamy