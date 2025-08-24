Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre is set to have her autobiography published just months after her death, according to reports.

Ms Giuffre, perhaps the most high-profile victim of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse, died at her farm in Neergabby, Australia, earlier this year. Now, her memoir, titled "Nobody's Girl", is set to be released just six months after her death. The tell-all book was finished before her death but was held back due to Ms Giuffre's health issues, sources say.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and infamous sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

The book, set to be published by Penguin Random House, will hit shelves on October 21. A spokesperson for Knopf, a division of Penguin, told The Sun the book contains “intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking” details of her time with Epstein and his many friends - including Prince Andrew. Editor-in-Chief Jordan Pavlin described the book as a "raw and shocking journey and the story of a fierce spirit struggling to break free". A US source added: "Virginia's family have seen her maligned in life and in death and they feel very strongly that her whole story should be told." It comes after Epstein accomplice and prolific sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, claimed Ms Giuffre’s allegations against Prince Andrew were false in a newly released interview with the US Justice Department. During the conversation, Maxwell said the well-known image of her standing alongside Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre’s waist was "literally a fake photo", according to transcripts released on Friday. Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with the paedophile financier, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.