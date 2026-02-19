Andrew has always denied meeting Ms Giuffre. Picture: Alamy/DOJ

By Henry Moore

The family of Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre has broken its silence following the royal's arrest at his Sandringham home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his Sandringham home today after plain-clothed officers were seen outside the royal residence. Following reports police attended the estate, Thames Valley Police confirmed a man in his 60s had been arrested and is being interviewed under caution. Following Andrew's arrest, the family of the late Virginia Guiffre, who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, released a statement. Read more: 'The law must take its course': King Charles reacts in wake of Andrew arrest Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on 66th birthday at Sandringham home on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein,. Picture: Getty

In an emotional statement, the family said: "At last. "Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. "On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you." Their lawyer added: "This is truly a monumental moment in the Epstein survivor’s relentless pursuit of justice. "Virginia Guiffre worked for years to shine a light on the crimes being committed by Epstein and his co-conspirators and to send the message that no one should be above the law and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor today is a step toward that accountability."