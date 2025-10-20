Prince Andrew and the royal family could face further embarrassment with the release of the posthumous book

By Danielle de Wolfe

Prince Andrew and the royal family could face further embarrassment with the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir - a book that documents sexual abuse by her father.

The sexual abuse, reportedly at the hands of her father and a family friend, is documented in the memoir entitled 'Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice'. In the memoir, set to be published on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre documents how she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell at the age of just 16 to work as a masseuse for late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41, with the abuse survivor explaining she was a “perfect victim” for the Epstein and Maxwell given her trauma. The release comes as the Metropolitan Police said they would look into claims in the Mail on Sunday that Andrew had passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate. Read more: Met under pressure to launch criminal probe into Prince Andrew over claims he used police bodyguard to smear accuser Read more: 'These monsters can't escape,' says Virginia Giuffre's family as Andrew gives up royal titles amid new Epstein evidence

‘Nobody's Girl' by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre, in her own words. The unforgettable memoir by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who dared to take on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

He is also said to have emailed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s then-deputy press secretary and told him of his request to his protection officer, and also suggested Ms Giuffre had a criminal record. The allegations are the latest to emerge against the prince, who relinquished his dukedom and other honours on Friday, after excerpts from the posthumous autobiography of Ms Giuffre were released. The book is to be published on Tuesday, a day before Charles begins a state visit to the Holy See, during which he will become the first British monarch to pray at a public service with the Pope since the Reformation. “I know about monsters,” she wrote. “As a child, I experienced nearly every kind of abuse: Incest, parental neglect, severe corporal punishment, molestation, rape."

March 1, 2023: Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy