"My daughters are just a little younger than you," Andrew allegedly told Ms Giuffre

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Virginia Giuffre has written about her three alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew – resurfacing claims of an underage orgy and that the royal believed having sex with her was his "birthright".

In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, which is due to be released on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre said British socialite-turned-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell told her "just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince" ahead of the first alleged incident in March 2001. The book reads: “It was going to be a special day, she said. “Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince! “Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready.” After repeating claims that she attended Tramp nightclub with the prince where he “sweated profusely”, Ms Giuffre went on to allege Andrew had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home. Read More: Prince Andrew’s ‘team’ tried to hire ‘internet trolls to hassle' Virginia Giuffre Read More: What will exiled Prince Andrew do all day? Ms Giuffre said: "'Guess Jenna’s age', she urged the prince, after she introduced me. "The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. "My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy."

‘Nobody's Girl' by Virginia Roberts Giuffre comes out on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Giuffre said she remembered running for her "Kodak FunSaver" camera to snap the now infamous picture of her with Andrew – adding that "my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture." She continued: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright. “I took him first to a bathroom, where I drew him a hot bath. “We disrobed and got in the tub, but we didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. “He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches." Going on to speak about the alleged sexual encounter, Ms Giuffre said: "He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. "Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. "In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

Ms Giuffre added: “The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun'." Her memoir went on to say Epstein gave her 15,000 US dollars “for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy'— a lot of money”. Moving on to her second alleged sexual encounter with the prince at Epstein's New York home around a month later, Ms Giuffre resurfaced allegations that Andrew was presented with a puppet of himself by Maxwell and allegedly put his hand on the breast of another accuser, Johanna Sjoberg. Ms Giuffre said: “On this night, which was probably around April 2001, Epstein greeted Prince Andrew and brought him to the living room, where Maxwell and I were sitting. "Another one of their victims, Johanna Sjoberg, arrived soon afterward. "As always when the prince was around, Maxwell was being a saucy flirt. "She told Sjoberg to come with her to a closet, where she pulled out a puppet with a little tag on it that said 'Prince Andrew.' "Maxwell then announced to the prince that she’d purchased him a joke gift, a puppet that looked just like him. "She made a big show of giving it to him, then suggested we pose for a photo with it." Ms Giuffre said she saw “symbolism” in the use of a puppet, adding: "Johanna and I were Maxwell and Epstein’s puppets, and they were pulling the strings."

The Duke of York attending the coronation ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

Her memoir continued: “The prince and I sat down next to each other on the couch, and Maxwell put the puppet in my lap, positioning one of its hands on one of my breasts. “Then she put Sjoberg on the prince’s lap, and the prince put his hand on Sjoberg’s breast.“The symbolism was impossible to ignore. “Johanna and I were Maxwell and Epstein’s puppets, and they were pulling the strings. “Later they sent me to a bedroom, where I had sex with the prince for a second time." Ms Giuffre also once again claimed Andrew had participated in an orgy with “approximately eight other young girls” on Epstein’s Caribbean island, Little St James, also referred to as Little Saint Jeff’s by those who knew Epstein. She repeated allegations made in a sworn declaration in 2015 in which she said all girls seemed to be “under the age of 18”. Her memoir said: “I don’t know exactly when I had sex with Prince Andrew for the third time, but I do know the location: Little Saint Jeff’s. “I also know that it was not just the two of us this time; it was an orgy. “‘I was around eighteen’, I said in a sworn declaration in 2015.