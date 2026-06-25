Virginia Giuffre’s death to be reviewed by police
The family of the leading accuser of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein have accused police of ‘systematic failures’ in their handling of a domestic violence dispute
The death of Virginia Giuffre will be reviewed by police after her family blamed the force for “systematic failures”.
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Ms Giuffre, who was a leading accuser of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, died aged 41 in April 2025 at her farm in Neergabby, north of Perth, Western Australia.
Her brother and sister-in-law, Sky and Amanda Roberts, have called for an investigation into the management of a domestic violence dispute before her death.
It has now been revealed that a review into every interaction between Ms Giuffre and police officers is being carried out by the force’s family violence team, according to Col Blanch, the Western Australia police commissioner.
He made the announcement under questioning in the state’s parliament on Wednesday.
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Mr Blanch said that both the state’s coroner and ombudsman could launch separate investigations in response to formal requests from Ms Giuffre’s family.
Outside parliament, he said: “I want to make sure we’ve done our job properly”.
“We invest a lot in training of our police officers, we have body-worn video, so our reviews can be quite thorough.”
Ms Giuffre’s family have accepted the cause of death as suicide, but feels that there are still questions that remain unanswered about what led to it.
Amanda Roberts told ABC radio: “I believe that if police had done a thorough investigation, then Virginia would still be here.”
“What is it going to take until we take this seriously?”
She went on: “There’s a lot of things that happened before Virginia ultimately made that decision, and there should be plenty of documentation ... Where was the gap? What did we miss?”
The family have written to the Western Australia coroner Ros Fogliani, alongside 16 domestic violence experts, to ask for an inquest into Ms Giuffre’s death.
A letter, signed by professors from Australia’s top universities, wrote: “Virginia Giuffre spent much of her adult life in courageous pursuit of accountability for the abuse she suffered, taking significant personal risk to expose a network of exploitation and in doing so helping to protect other women.”
“It would be a profound injustice if the question of whether systems failed her in her final months were not examined with equivalent rigour.”
At her time of death, Ms Giuffre had moved into her Neergabby home after moving out of her home in Perth following a disagreement with her estranged husband, Robert, who had filed for divorce following 22 years of marriage.
She claimed her husband had become “emotionally and physically controlling” and had been driven away from her three children.
Ms Giuffre was granted a six-month restraining order and temporary custody of her children. She was later charged with breaching the restraining order, according to court records.
Just a month before her death, Ms Giuffre posted photos of her face covered in bruises and said she had four days to live after suffering renal failure after being injured in a crash in Neergabby.
Ms Giuffre’s PR team later claimed that she had been hospitalised in January after being assaulted by her husband.
This was not the first time that she had accused her husband of violence.
Police were called to the couple’s home in Colorado in March 2015, newly unsealed documents, released as part of the Epstein files, show.
Giuffre told officers that her husband had punched her several times in the face when she attempted to stop him from hurting their pet husky, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office police report.
Bruising to her face, red marks near her collarbone and blood on her shoulder were recorded by the sheriff, Brody Koch.
Ms Giuffre also claimed that her husband had taken a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, “cocked it and placed it in his mouth”.
“Virginia stated that Robert tried to get her to pull the trigger several times,” according to the sheriff’s notes.
Mr Giuffre has previously declined to comment on allegations of domestic violence.