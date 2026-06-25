The family of the leading accuser of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein have accused police of ‘systematic failures’ in their handling of a domestic violence dispute

Leading Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre died at her farm in Australia in April 2025. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The death of Virginia Giuffre will be reviewed by police after her family blamed the force for “systematic failures”.

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Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffre, and his wife Amanda have been campaigning on Virginia's behalf. Picture: Alamy

Mr Blanch said that both the state’s coroner and ombudsman could launch separate investigations in response to formal requests from Ms Giuffre’s family. Outside parliament, he said: “I want to make sure we’ve done our job properly”. “We invest a lot in training of our police officers, we have body-worn video, so our reviews can be quite thorough.” Ms Giuffre’s family have accepted the cause of death as suicide, but feels that there are still questions that remain unanswered about what led to it. Amanda Roberts told ABC radio: “I believe that if police had done a thorough investigation, then Virginia would still be here.” “What is it going to take until we take this seriously?”

Virginia Giuffre was one of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein's most outspoken accusers. Picture: Alamy

She went on: “There’s a lot of things that happened before Virginia ultimately made that decision, and there should be plenty of documentation ... Where was the gap? What did we miss?” The family have written to the Western Australia coroner Ros Fogliani, alongside 16 domestic violence experts, to ask for an inquest into Ms Giuffre’s death. A letter, signed by professors from Australia’s top universities, wrote: “Virginia Giuffre spent much of her adult life in courageous pursuit of accountability for the abuse she suffered, taking significant personal risk to expose a network of exploitation and in doing so helping to protect other women.” “It would be a profound injustice if the question of whether systems failed her in her final months were not examined with equivalent rigour.” At her time of death, Ms Giuffre had moved into her Neergabby home after moving out of her home in Perth following a disagreement with her estranged husband, Robert, who had filed for divorce following 22 years of marriage.

Virginia Giuffre devoted much of her life to seeking justice, including writing a memoir which was published posthumously. Picture: Getty