Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, in which she recounts being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, has sold one million copies worldwide.

The memoir details previous claims she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

The book, titled Nobody’s Girl, features a number of allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his titles in the wake of its release.

Her family described the news as a "bittersweet moment", as Ms Giuffre died by suicide in April.

Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson, said in a statement: "We are enormously proud of our sister, and the impact she continues to have on the world.

"We’re also filled with so much sorrow that she couldn’t be here to witness the impact of her words. In her absence, our family remains committed to ensuring her voice is everlasting."

In the book, published in October, Ms Giuffre described how she dressed in outfits that reminded her of her idols Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, to first meet Andrew, when she was 17.

It was during this meeting that the infamous photo was taken with the then-Duke of York with his arm around her waist, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London flat in March 2001.

Ms Giuffre also recounted how the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, scared her, amid unproven claims that the royal family was involved, and she alleged she had sex with Andrew, four years after the princess died, to keep “powerful” people happy while she was in the UK.

Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her.

Ms Giuffre wrote that he hid behind “the well-guarded gates” of Balmoral Castle, making it difficult for her lawyers to serve him with papers.