Virginia Giuffre's family are fighting to find her missing millions after the large amount of money she received in settlements was lost.

The legal battle over her estate has seen the haul valued at just $472,000 AUD (£233,000) - which her friends say is a legal technicality.

This figure includes the $12m ($9m) that she received to settle a claim she brought against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former prince has always denied wrongdoing.

Giuffre, the most prominent victim of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was thought to have amassed a $22m (£16.5m) fortune in settlements and compensation for the years of abuse she suffered at the financier's hands.

They say that the value of the estate is around $501,000 (£240,000) - with the rest of her reported estate unaccounted for.

They are also concerned about the fact that Robert Giuffre, Virginia's husband from whom she had filed for divorce, may attempt receive the money himself.

A source told the Telegraph: “Hopefully, the court will order a full forensic audit of her estate.

“He [Robert] will certainly have some explaining to do".

The row over Giuffre's estate began with a disagreement over who should be named administrators.

Giuffre’s two elder children, Christian, 19, and Noah, 18, who live with their father, successfully applied to the court to be appointed administrators earlier this year.

They are being challenged by Karrie Louden, one of Giuffre’s lawyers, and Cheryl Myers, her housekeeper and carer.

The Giuffre brothers reportedly reject the validity of their mother’s purported final wishes, disclosed on an email to Lisa Foster at PwC in February.

In the email, the late sex abuse survivor stated that she wanted her money to go to the children, with specific parameters, as well as to other family members.

Inheritors of the estate could benefit from the royalties to Nobody's Girl, Giuffre's bombshell posthumous memoir, which detailed abuse she suffered at the hands of powerful men.

Up to $3m (£2.25m) of the settlement paid by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was ring-fenced for the charity and is still being held in an escrow account managed by a third party.

Giuffre also received $500,000 from Epstein in 2009 - and an undisclosed payment from Ghislaine Maxwell in 2017.

Giuffre also owned four properties, including a six-bedroom seafront home in Ocean Reef, Perth, and a ranch in Neergabby.