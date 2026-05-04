Passengers have been told to remain onboard, as authorities await approval for them to disembark.

Cape Verde officials confirmed it was investigating an outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Cape Verde will not allow a cruise ship to dock in its ports after three people on board died following an outbreak of a rare respiratory virus.

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Officials in the West African country made the statement after the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed it was investigating the outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic. The disease, which is primarily found in rodents, is suspected of killing a married couple from the Netherlands and sickening at least two others on the ship. Read more: Police finish searching religious group HQ in abuse and slavery probe Read more: Iran says Trump must choose between 'impossible' military operation and 'bad deal'

A view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia. Picture: Getty

Three people have died after a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. A British tourist is also being treated in hospital in South Africa following the suspected outbreak, according to a spokesperson for the country’s department of health. Cape Verde health authorities said they were monitoring the vessel, which was anchored off the coast, but had initially refused to authorise its docking with "the aim of protecting national public health”. Health officials said they were in contact with authorities in the Netherlands and the UK about the Dutch-flagged ship, which it said was carrying 147 passengers and crew. They added: "This coordination has enabled a swift, safe and technically appropriate response, ensuring the clinical monitoring of patients and the preparation of all necessary precautionary measures, including a possible medical evacuation by air via air ambulance for patients under observation." One case of hantavirus has been confirmed, while five more suspected cases are under investigation, the WHO said. Hantavirus is a serious, often fatal, viral infection transmitted primarily by rodents through saliva, urine, or droppings that can lead to severe respiratory illness. It is rare for the virus to spread between humans and, while there is no specific treatment or cure, early medical attention can increase the chance of survival. The outbreak was reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

The WHO said on Sunday night it was "aware of the cases of severe acute respiratory illness on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic". Picture: Getty

It is understood that two Dutch nationals, a 70-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, were the first to contract the illness, and have both passed away. The ministry said the man suffered fever, headache, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, and died in St Helena, while the woman was taken to hospital in the Kempton Park area of South Africa after collapsing at an airport. A 69-year-old Briton was also taken to Johannesburg, where he is being treated in intensive care. On Sunday night, the WHO said it was "aware of the cases of severe acute respiratory illness on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic" and confirmed three people had died on board. It said it was investigating six suspected cases in total, and confirmed the British man as the victim of a hantavirus infection. Passengers have been told to remain onboard, as authorities await approval for them to disembark.

The ship does not yet have permission to disembark. Picture: Getty

Oceanwhile Expeditions shared a letter with guests on Sunday, confirming the death of a passenger and saying it had contacted WHO, RIVM (Dutch National Institute for Public Health and Environment) and relevant embassies about the outbreak. The company added that they "are currently anchored offshore of Cape Verde and awaiting approval from the Cape Verde authorities to disembark, with priority given to those who require immediate medical care," but did not currently have authorisation from the Cape Verde authorities to disembark. "We do not have any information regarding the timeline moving forward or when these authorities will board the vessel," it added. "Please remain assured that we are applying pressure through all available channels, including at the diplomatic level, to provide urgent care to individuals presenting severe symptoms and to ensure all guests aboard can be properly supported within an adequate health screening process." It also advised those onboard continue to "follow best practices, wear face masks, maintain distancing, and, where possible, minimise contact with fellow guests" in the meantime.