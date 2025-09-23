Top foreign scientists are deciding against carrying out their research in Britain because of long delays in the security vetting process, leading universities have warned.

Manchester University professor Sir Andre Geim slammed the UK's academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS), calling the process an act of “economic self-sabotage” that damages the UK far more than small boat crossings.

He described the system, designed to remove applicants who pose a national security risk, as a “bureaucratic warhead” preventing the country recruiting the best people.

Scientists applying to work at British universities must have their country of origin and the nature of research considered by Foreign Office officials before they are accepted.

Applicants are told they will receive a decision within 30 days, but universities say candidates this year have been left waiting six months or more.

Sir Andre said two if his doctoral students, “both from the very best university in their country”, gave up waiting for an ATAS decision and went to the US instead.

University chiefs warn these delays could cause entire research projects to collapse.