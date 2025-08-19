Vivergo fuels, one of two UK bioethanol plants, has ceased production. Picture: PA

Vivergo, one of two UK bioethanol plants, will start laying off its 160 employees after it ceased production.

Vivergo Fuels, near Hull, has commenced its closure process after it called a recent Government decision not to offer direct funding to the industry as "a flagrant act of economic self-harm". Starting Tuesday, staff will be made redundant in phases over the coming months, with demolition of the site planned for the end of the year. It comes months after Vivergo warned it was in imminent danger of closure prompting crisis talks with the Government. This followed the end of the 19% tariff on American bioethanol imports as part of the recent UK-US trade deal, resulting in increased competition for UK providers.

Speaking about Vivergo's cessation, a spokesperson said: “Vivergo Fuels has now ceased production and commenced a closure process which is expected to conclude in December. "Redundancies will commence from Tuesday 19 August and will be phased over the coming months to ensure an orderly wind down of the business. "All staff will have left by the end of the year when the site will be ready for demolition.” Alex Snowden, Vivergo's operations director, described the plant's closure as "heartbreaking." He told the BBC: "I'm from the local area, I live 10 minutes away from site. It's a huge part of my life. "What we're doing effectively now is emptying the last of our brewery as we're winding down the plant." Ben Hackett, managing director of Vivergo Fuels, previously complained that the industry had faced “unfair regulations” for years that favoured overseas producers, and the recent US-UK trade deal pushed the sector “to the point of collapse”. He said: “We did everything we possibly could to avoid closure, but in the end it was the Government that decided the British bioethanol sector was something that could be traded away with little regard for the impact it would have on ordinary hard-working people.