Everyone knows about the blitz, Battle of Britain, Normandy beach landings, and the jubilant VE Day Street parties following Hitler’s suicide and Germany’s surrender.

These are the images of the Second World War etched into our collective memory. Few think of VJ Day, 15 August, when the unconditional surrender of Japan finally brought the war to a close.

Just as people overlook VJ Day, they also forget the long and brutal road that British and Allied forces had to walk to reach that point.

From crushing defeats in Malaya and the fall of Singapore, to the horrors endured by those working on the infamous ‘death railways’ or transported on ‘hell ships’, the campaign in the Far East and Pacific was a litany of harsh and brutal setbacks that required extraordinary resilience and sacrifices to overcome.

The atomic bomb is often the only chapter that people remember from the war in the Pacific – its devastating power eclipsing the years of brutal, close-quarter jungle combat.

Of the five million who served, only around 8,000 Second World War veterans are still alive, with only a fraction having served in the Far East. We need to take every chance we get to recognise the sacrifices they made and the suffering they endured while serving our Nation. This anniversary may be one of our final chances to say, ‘thank you’.

This isn’t just a modern thing. VJ Day has always been overshadowed by VE Day. While Victory in Europe brought street parties to celebrate the banishment of the threat of air raids and the end of Nazi tyranny; victory over Japan was the end of a war many at home barely understood, fought in conditions of unimaginable hardship.

Alongside British forces, hundreds of thousands of soldiers from across the Commonwealth fought and died. Their stories risk slipping out of our collective memory unless we act now.

At the National Memorial Arboretum, the Nation’s year-round place to remember, we are making sure that won’t happen. Our 150-acre site is home to more than 420 memorials, each one a starting point for powerful conversations. In the corner of the Arboretum commemorating conflict in the far east, some of the memorials stand as both historical artefacts and art, including: the Burma Railway memorial, constructed from original tracks and sleepers laid by POWs, and the Changi Lych Gate, built by prisoners to honour comrades buried without ceremony in an attempt to restore human dignity in the darkest of times.

They aren’t just sculptures of stone and bronze; they’re reminders of real people with real stories of courage, loss, and resilience.

And most importantly, these memorials are a legacy that will endure for generations to come. Every year, my team and I welcome more than 25,000 young people to explore the Arboretum, allowing us to pass the baton of Remembrance. Walking among the memorials, they discover that those remembered here were once young people just like them – full of ambitions, friendships, and plans for the future. One teenager recently told us: “I didn’t expect to feel so connected to someone I’ve never met.” That moment of empathy is what remembrance is all about.

Passing on this baton isn’t just about knowing the timeline, it’s about keeping the stories of those who served alive. We involve young people directly in acts of commemoration, from laying wreaths to leading readings and creative projects.

In listening to veterans speak, they hear voices filled with grit, humour, and the perspective of lives lived in extraordinary times. And when those voices are no longer with us, it will be these young listeners who carry them forward.

We take every chance to speak with veterans and share their stories, preserving experiences that no textbook could ever truly capture.

The sweltering heat of the Burmese jungle, the long months of separation, the bonds forged in adversity. These accounts remind us that history is not a distant, sepia-toned photograph. It is real, raw, and relevant.

When the flypasts end and the headlines fade, Remembrance must live on – in classrooms, in conversations, and everyday culture.

This 80th anniversary is not only about honouring the past; it is an opportunity for us to recognise the importance of year-round Remembrance.

The ‘Forgotten Army’ should never be forgotten again. Not now. Not ever.