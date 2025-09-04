The ex-wife of Vladimir Potanin has won a Court of Appeal bid to bring a multibillion-pound claim against the sanctioned businessman in London in what could become the highest-value divorce case in English history. Picture: Vladimir Pesnya/Epsilon/Getty Images

The ex-wife of a Russian billionaire has won a Court of Appeal bid to bring a multibillion-pound claim against the sanctioned businessman in London in what could become the highest-value divorce case in English history.

The legal battle between Natalia Potanina and Vladimir Potanin, who is estimated to be worth around 20 billion US dollars (£15.7 billion), started in England in 2019. In the latest stage of proceedings, Mrs Potanina asked the Court of Appeal to rule that her financial claim could be heard in England after a High Court judge had previously dismissed her case. Her legal team told a hearing in July that she had earned her share of the family's wealth after years of marriage and being the "main carer" for the three children the two have. Lawyers for Mr Potanin opposed the appeal, saying his ex-wife had no connection to England.

However, in a ruling on Thursday, Lord Justice Moylan, Lady Justice Falk and Lord Justice Cobb found that Mrs Potanina "would probably be able to argue that she is/was 'fully entitled' to a wide range of financial relief consequent upon divorce, without any discount or special factor limiting her claim". Mr Potanin and Mrs Potanina married in Russia in 1983, where they lived throughout their married life, and have three adult children. The businessman claims the couple separated in 2007, with a Russian court granting a divorce in 2014. But Mrs Potanina argues that they did not separate until 2013. In June 2022, Mr Potanin, who was then described as Russia’s second richest man and owner of conglomerate Interros, was hit with UK sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ruling on Thursday comes after the case has already spent years in the UK courts.

